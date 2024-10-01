Microsoft Bing expands generative search experience

In July, Microsoft first previewed the Bing generative search experience. This new experience uses the power of generative AI and large language models (LLMs) within the search results page to create a customized and dynamic response to each search query. It features dynamically created answers as the main results and moves the traditional blue links to the right column of the search results page.

Today, Microsoft announced the expansion of generative search to cover more informational queries, such as those where users are seeking detailed explanations, solutions to complex problems, or conducting in-depth research. To try the new Bing generative search experience in the US, simply type "Bing generative search" into the Bing search bar. You can select a demo query from the carousel or click the "Deep search" button for other searches.

It's important to note that this new search experience is still in beta, so you may notice a slight delay in displaying the results. Generative search results are indicated by the sentence "Results enhanced with Bing generative search" beneath the search box.

The Bing team is continuing to roll out this new generative search experience gradually to ensure a quality experience before making it broadly available. They are also working to balance this new approach with sending traffic to website owners using proper citations and links.

You can provide feedback to the Bing team about this new experience using the thumbs up and thumbs-down icons at the top of the generative search results page. You can also use the familiar Feedback icon at the bottom of the search results page to provide further feedback.

Source: Microsoft