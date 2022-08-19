Microsoft brings Android apps support on Windows 11 to Insiders in Japan

Microsoft has announced expanding Android apps support on Windows 11 to more countries. The company says it is taking the first steps to make the preview available in other regions (as promised in May 2022), and Japan is the first country to begin this expansion.

The official way to install Android apps on Windows 11 is via the Amazon App Store. To access it, users in Japan need to participate in the Windows Insider program and update the Microsoft Store to version 22206.1401.6 or higher. Microsoft also requires Windows 11 version 22H2 or newer running on devices that meet hardware requirements for Windows Subsystem for Android.

Although Microsoft officially supports Android apps only in Japan and USA, there are various tools and methods allowing users to sideload APK files and avoid installing the Amazon App Store. Also, enthusiasts even found a way to install the Google Play Services on Windows 11.

Besides expanding Android apps support to new regions, Microsoft recently introduced several notable improvements to how its operating system handles apps from another bandwagon. The latest Windows Subsystem for Android (available for insiders) adds gaming, scrolling, networking, and various quality-of-life enhancements.