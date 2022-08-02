Windows Subsystem for Android August update brings input compatibility in apps, and more

Microsoft has released a new update to its Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) to Windows Insiders on all channels. The update, version 2206.40000.15.0, brings input compatibility in apps such as games, networking and windowing improvements, and reliability updates. You can find the full release notes of this new August update below:

What’s New New suite of shims available to toggle in the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app which enables better experiences in several apps Compatibility for games with joysticks (mapped to WASD) Compatibility for gamepad in games Compatibility for aiming in games with arrow keys Compatibility for sliding in games with arrow keys

Scrolling improvements

Networking improvements

Android minimum window size defaulted to 220dp

Improved dialog when unsupported VPN is detected

New toggle to view/save diagnostic data in the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app

Security updates

General reliability fixes, including improvements to diagnostic sizes

Graphics improvements

Sadly, though, the new update is U.S. only for now. The known issues in this new WSA version 2206.40000.15.0 update is the same from last month:

Some VPNs may not work with Advanced Networking. If you use a VPN and find Android apps do not have network connectivity, please disable Advanced Networking in the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app

You can find the official blog post here.