YouTube starts adding watermarks to downloaded Shorts

YouTube will start watermarking Shorts downloaded from YouTube Studio on desktop. The company says this is to raise awareness among viewers that the content being shared on other platforms can be found on YouTube Shorts as well.

TikTok, which is best known for the short video format, also became popular due to watermarks. If you are someone who watches short-form videos across several apps and websites, you might know that content creators usually post the same videos across similar services like Instagram Reels and TikTok. This was perhaps the entry point for a lot of TikTok users who saw TikTok-watermarked videos on other platforms and flocked to the platform.

YouTube also added a new feature where creators could make Shorts from already published original length videos and link back to them. This allows creators to engage viewers watching short form videos to their other original form content.

YouTube is currently watermarking Shorts downloaded from YouTube Studio on desktop. This will also expand to mobile over the coming months.

via Engadget