Microsoft plans to hold an AI-themed Windows and Surface event May 20, ahead of Build 2024

While Microsoft has a media event for new Windows, Copilot, and Surface announcements planned for March 21, the company is already making plans for yet another press event in just two months.

The Verge reports that Microsoft's next event will be held on May 20 and it will cover even more Windows-based AI features. It will also reportedly reveal the consumer Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 models. Unconfirmed reports claim they will use Qualcoom's previously announced Snapdragon X Elite processors with a built-in GPU and a neural processing unit designed to boost AI apps and features like Microsoft Copilot assistant.

The Verge's story says this event will not be live-streamed, which is something the company did in September 2023 when it officially revealed the introduction of Copilot in Windows, among other things. The May 20 event is also being held one day before the company's Build 2024 developer event in Seattle on May 21-23.

Microsoft could officially reveal plans for the rumored "AI Explorer" feature for Windows on May 20 as well. Much like how File Explorer is supposed to keep track of your PC's files, AI Explorer is supposed to offer more advanced search features that will keep track of all of your actions on the PC.

Now that the "Moment 5" update for Windows 11 has rolled out, Microsoft's Windows division is likely to continue work on features like AI Explorer for the next major feature update for the OS, which is otherwise known as either the "2024 update" or Windows 11 24H2.

Last week, Microsoft confirmed that Copilot Pro, which offers more advanced AI features for $20 a month, is now available worldwide. It also announced that people can get a 30-day free trial for Copilot Pro if they download and install the Copilot mobile apps for iOS and Android.