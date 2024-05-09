When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery will team up to create a Disney+-Hulu-Max bundle

Neowin · with 1 comment

disney plus

In a streaming industry first, two rival companies have announced they will offer their streaming services in one bundle for US customers. Disney will combine its Disney+ and Hulu services with Warner Bros. Discovery's Max service sometime later this summer.

Max streaming service

Most of the details about this new bundle deal were not revealed in Disney's press release, such as a specific launch date and, most importantly, the pricing for the bundle. Disney did state that there will be both ad-free and ad-based plans for this bundle.

Currently, Disney+ costs $7.99 a month with ads and $13.99 a month for an ad-free plan. Hulu costs $7.99 a month with ads and $17.99 a month without ads. There's already a bundle for Disney+ and Hulu that costs $9.99 a month with ads and $19.99 a month without ads. Plans for Max start at $9.99 a month with ads, $15.99 a month without ads, and $19.99 a month without ads with 4K UHD streaming support.

Hulu logo with green background

Hopefully, this new Disney+-Hulu-Max bundle will offer a lot more in terms of savings compared to getting each one separately. We also hope there's an option for annual pricing.

People who purchase access to both Disney+ and Hulu in the US can already stream all of Hulu's content in the Disney+ app, but not vice versa. Disney just announced earlier this week that it will be adding a way for ESPN+ subscribers to access content from that service directly in the Disney+ app in late 2024.

Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery have already announced plans to team up with Fox Sports to launch a new, but currently unnamed sports-themed streaming service in late 2024. It will merge all the content shown on the ESPN, Fox Sports, and TNT Networks cable networks into one streaming service. Pricing for that service has also yet to be revealed.

Report a problem with article
ChromeOS hero
Next Article

The new App Mall for ChromeOS to make app discovery a breeze on Chromebooks

Marvel What If - An Immersive Story
Previous Article

Disney+ to launch its first-ever interactive Original story as a Vision Pro app

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

1 Comment - Add comment