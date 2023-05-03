Microsoft publishes Defender guides to help clients enable key security features

Microsoft released two security guides specifically for Microsoft Defender for Office 365 and Defender for Endpoint clients to help users get the most out of these services. Defender for Office 365 was released on April 2021 to seamlessly integrate into customers' Office 365 subscription plans and protect against threats coming through emails, attachments, and links. It also protects collab tools like Teams, Outlook and SharePoint.

Defender for EndPoint claims to be a comprehensive solution for endpoint security. It comes with protection against sophisticated ransomware and nation-strike attacks. These guides provide a brief overview of the five essential product features offered.

Image showing the architecture of Defender for Office 365

Microsoft Defender for Office 365 feature guide:

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint feature guide:

Defender for Endpoint enables you to quickly intercept attacks, expand your security resources, and enhance defenses across your network devices and operating systems. These protections are available for Android, Windows, iOS and macOS. EndPoint is offered with P1 and P2 plans.

You can explore the feature guides for Microsoft Defender for Office 365 and Defender for Endpoint solutions to gain a better understanding of how you can maximize your Microsoft Security solutions.

Source: Microsoft