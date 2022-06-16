Supraland is free to claim on the Epic Games Store this week

The Epic Games Store just got done with its store-wide summer Mega Sale, and even though its mystery giveaways have gone away, weekly freebies have not stopped dropping. Replacing Maneater, this week the store is offering a copy of Supraland.

The title comes in as a first-person Metroidvania puzzle game inspired by the likes of Portal, Zelda, and Metroid. While the story is minimal, there is a vast open world sandbox available with creative puzzles, secrets, and fast-paced arcade-y combat. Since its release in 2019, the response to the game has been immensely positive.

Here's how the developer describes what sort of an experience players can expect:

You explore a large interconnected world in which most ways are at first unpassable until you find new abilities to overcome those obstacles. A cornerstone of Supraland's design was to create abilities that are so versatile, they will keep on surprising you by how many different usages they have. If you combine your abilities, the possibilities become even bigger.

When not on sale, Supraland is priced at $19.99. Here are the minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core2Duo 2.66GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 780

Storage: 4 GB available space

The Supraland giveaway from the Epic Games Store will last until next Thursday, June 23. Also on that date, a new freebie promotion for A Game Of Thrones: The Board Game and Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 will begin.