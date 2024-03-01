KB5036212: Microsoft improves OOBE for Windows 11 Moment 5 (KB5034848)

Earlier today, Microsoft released the Moment 5 update for Windows 11 version 23H2. The update has been released under KB5034848; you can view the full changelog for the release in this article here.

In case you have not been up to date with how Windows feature updates work these days, Microsoft releases these 'smaller' feature updates now that add some new features every few months. The next 'big' feature update is expected to be version 24H2.

Alongside Moment 5, Microsoft has also updated the Out of Box Experience (OOBE) for Windows 11. This update applies to versions 23H2 and 22H2 as 21H2 is no longer serviced.

OOBE updates are meant to improve either performance or compatibility or both. The March 2023 OOBE update, for example, added a Shim to improve compatibility with Component Object Model (COM) objects. Meanwhile, the April OOBE update also addressed compatibility issues, but this time it was related to the registry.

With the latest OOBE update release though, Microsoft hasn't gone into any detail about what the new update brings as it has only mentioned that this is meant to improve the Windows 23H2 and 22H2 Out of box experience. We suspect it probably has something to do with the new Moment 5 feature.

In its support document, the company writes:

KB5036212: Out of Box Experience update for Windows 11, version 22H2 and 23H2: February 29, 2024 Summary This update improves the Windows 11, version 22H2 and Windows 11, version 23H2 out-of-box experience (OOBE). This update applies only to the Windows 11 OOBE process and is available only when OOBE updates are installed. How to get this update Windows OOBE This update is installed during the Windows OOBE process if an Internet connection is available. Prerequisites There are no prerequisites for installing this update. Restart information Your device requires a restart after applying this update. Update replacement information This update does not replace a previously released update.

The official support article from Microsoft is linked here: KB5036212. OOBE updates are downloaded automatically during the Windows 11 set up process if an internet connection is available so you need not worry.