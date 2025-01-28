OpenAI launches ChatGPT Gov exclusively for the U.S. government

OpenAI has launched a new version of its AI chatbot designed specifically for U.S. government agencies called ChatGPT Gov. This version will help government employees use AI to assist their usual workflows while making it faster and more efficient and also keep information secure.

Government agencies can deploy the ChatGPT Gov on their own Microsoft Azure commercial cloud or Azure Government cloud, which is on top of Microsoft Azure OpenAI service. The service can be self hosted which will help government agencies manage their stringent compliance requirements such as IL5, CJIS, ITAR, FedRAMP High, etc.

ChatGPT Gov shares many features and capabilities with ChatGPT Enterprise such as:

Saving and sharing conversations within their government workspace, and uploading text and image files.

GPT-4o, our flagship model, excelling in text interpretation, summarization, coding, image interpretation, and mathematics.

Custom GPTs that employees can build and share within their government workspace.

An administrative console for CIOs and IT teams to manage users, groups, Custom GPTs, single sign-on (SSO), and more.

In its blog post, OpenAI also shared how some U.S. government agencies have already made ChatGPT part of their operations.

Air Force Research Laboratory⁠ is utilizing ChatGPT Enterprise for administrative use cases, including improving access to internal resources, basic coding, and supporting AI education efforts. Los Alamos National Laboratory is leveraging ChatGPT Enterprise for scientific research and innovation. Los Alamos National Laboratory’s Bioscience Division is also conducting an evaluation study to assess how frontier models like GPT-4o⁠ can be used safely by scientists in laboratory settings to advance bioscientific research. State of Minnesota's Enterprise Translations Office is using ChatGPT Team to deliver faster, more accurate translation services to the state’s multilingual communities, significantly reducing costs and turnaround times. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania⁠ employees participating in a first-in-the-nation AI pilot program found ChatGPT Enterprise helped reduce the time spent on routine tasks—– such as analyzing project requirements and other elements of their work—– by approximately 105 minutes per day on the days they used it.

Agencies can use ChatGPT Gov in many ways, including drafting policies, creating applications, and even translating documents into different languages.

With DeepSeek's frontier models already disrupting NASDAQ and its app gaining the #1 position in Apple's App Store in the U.S., concerns regarding whether the model sends user data to China have also arisen, even though the model is open-source and can be installed locally. ChatGPT Gov might turn out crucial for government operations by ensuring that the information remains private and secure.