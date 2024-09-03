Capcom's fighting game collections are finally confirmed for Xbox; due in 2025

Capcom announced two new collections of many of its classic fighting game series this summer. However, both lacked an Xbox platform release. Today, Capcom confirmed via a post on its X account, that both Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics and Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will be coming to the Xbox One console (and presumably will be backward compatible with the Xbox Series X and S consoles as well).
We're happy to announce that after technical discussions with our partners at Microsoft, MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics and Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will release on Xbox One! 🎉— Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) September 3, 2024
Both Xbox versions arrive in 2025, so stay tuned for more information! pic.twitter.com/Omdfe6IgYH
The post stated that the addition of the Xbox platform came "after technical discussions with our partners at Microsoft." This comes after previous rumors that Microsoft and Capcom were working together to fix whatever problems that were barring the two collections from launching on Xbox.
Here's a reminder: The Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics collection will include the following games:
- X-Men: Children of the Atom
- Marvel Super Heroes
- X-Men vs Street Fighter
- Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter
- Marvel vs Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes
- Marvel vs Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes
- The Punisher
That collection is due for release next week, on September 13, for the PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam. Xbox gamers will have to wait until sometime in 2025 to get that title.
Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will have the following games:
- Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro
- Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001
- Capcom Fighting Evolution
- Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER
- Project Justice
- Power Stone
- Power Stone 2
- Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein
That game is due sometime in 2025 for Xbox, PS4, Switch and PC via Steam. Both collections will include extra features, including digital art galleries, rollback net code for online play, and more.
