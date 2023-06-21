Microsoft fixes high CPU usage, IDE hanging on Visual Studio 2022 version 17.6.4

Last night, Microsoft released the latest version 17.6.4 of Visual Studio 2022. The new version fixes a high CPU usage bug when multiple test projects were run in sequence. This was a consequence of the constant data polling via testhost, and it has been disabled in this release. The new version also fixes an issue when saving a C++ file would hang the IDE (integrated development environment).
The full changelog is given below:
Summary of What's New in this Release of Visual Studio 2022 version 17.6.4
- Fixed an issue where Saving a C++ file sometimes results in the IDE hanging.
- Fixed an issue when "Show All Files" mode is set for a VC project sometimes results from files in those projects will be missing in GoTo and FindInFiles.
- Fixed '__declspec(property) causes syntax errors with C++20 and /clr
- Fixed a race condition in ASAN initialization causing crashes on start up
- When multiple test projects are run in sequence, vstest.console can consume a lot of CPU because it is constantly polling for data from testhost that is started but not executing yet. This was mitigated by disabling testhost pre-start. This regression was introduced in 17.6.0.
- Fixes a MessagingRemoteException when an XCFramework is involved in MAUI targeting iOS. Ref xamarin/macios#18308.
- This version of Visual Studio includes Win App SDK 1.3.230502000. See Windows App SDK release channels - Windows appsfor more details.
- Includes servicing update 10.0.22621.1778 for Windows SDK for Windows 11. See Windows SDK for details.
- Fixed a bug where document tabs could accidentally undock into a floating window.
- Fixes some Visual Studio crashes on Solution Close.
Developer Community Highlights
- Internal compiler error compiling Xbox Series X UnrealEngine plugin with VS2022 17.6 Preview
- Find in Files is broken and returning partial results
- C++/CLR syntax error in VS 17.6.0 when compiling templated class with finalizer with C++20 support
- Compiler crashes for analysis of code including specialization of class template with nested non-template class referring to containing class
- Visual Studio 2022 always crash while selecting MS-Access as a data source
- TextTransform utility (TextTransform.exe) command line handling regression error in VS2022 17.6 LTSC
- Duplicate key strokes when editing javascript in cshtml file
- Experimental function "Sticky scroll" not selects items by cursor position
You may find more details on Microsoft's official website.
