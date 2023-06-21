Microsoft fixes high CPU usage, IDE hanging on Visual Studio 2022 version 17.6.4

Last night, Microsoft released the latest version 17.6.4 of Visual Studio 2022. The new version fixes a high CPU usage bug when multiple test projects were run in sequence. This was a consequence of the constant data polling via testhost, and it has been disabled in this release. The new version also fixes an issue when saving a C++ file would hang the IDE (integrated development environment).

The full changelog is given below:

You may find more details on Microsoft's official website.