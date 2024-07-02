Apple announces several India-specific features for iOS 18

At its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) last month, Apple announced iOS 18, the next major update for iOS devices. Since then, Apple has released a couple of iOS 18 betas with new features and improvements. Today, Apple announced that iOS 18 will be getting several new India-specific features when it becomes available to everyone this fall. You can read about these features in detail below.

Apple will allow users to customize their lock screen time and contact posters with different numerals from 12 Indian languages: Arabic, Arabic Indic, Bangla, Devanagari, Gujarati, Gurmukhi, Kannada, Malayalam, Meitei, Odia, Ol Chiki, and Telugu.

Apple Translate is adding support for Hindi, one of the most widely spoken languages in India. This Hindi translation support can be used wherever translation is supported in iOS.

Live Voicemail transcription is adding support for Indian-accented English.

iOS will add support for alphabetical layouts for 11 Indian languages (Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu), so users can type in Indian scripts directly.

Siri is adding support for nine Indian languages, including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. Siri will also work better with Indian English accents and can now reply in Hindi.

iOS text search now supports Indian languages, including Assamese, Bangla, Devanagari, and Gujarati. It can also find content using different spellings of the same word.

Apart from the above India-specific features, Apple also revealed that the Move to iOS app will be faster and more reliable. This will allow users to easily transfer their data from Android devices to iOS devices wirelessly or with a cable.

Apart from regular OS improvements, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will receive Apple Intelligence, a brand-new AI feature designed to assist users with various everyday tasks. Apple Intelligence will be free to use and will initially be available in U.S. English this fall.

Via: Ishan Agarwal (X)