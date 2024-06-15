How to permanently restore old File Explorer in Windows 11

Windows 11's File Explorer is a good app. It might not be the fastest one, especially when compared with the old File Explorer from Windows 10, but it makes up for that with additional features, such as tabs, a modern UI, a new preview pane, and more. However, some users prefer having fewer features but faster performance, so many openly dislike the new File Explorer in favor of the old one. Also, there are people out there missing the old Ribbon UI. If you are one of those, this article will make you happy.

Recently, we covered a simple trick that can give you the file manager from Windows 10 back. As it turned out, there is a method to make it a permanent solution. All you need is one tweak in the registry editor.

This guide works in all versions of Windows 11, including 24H2.

Restore old File Explorer in Windows 11

Open Notepad and paste the following text:

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00 [HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Classes\CLSID\{2aa9162e-c906-4dd9-ad0b-3d24a8eef5a0}] @="CLSID_ItemsViewAdapter" [HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Classes\CLSID\{2aa9162e-c906-4dd9-ad0b-3d24a8eef5a0}\InProcServer32] @="C:\\Windows\\System32\\Windows.UI.FileExplorer.dll_" "ThreadingModel"="Apartment" [HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Classes\CLSID\{6480100b-5a83-4d1e-9f69-8ae5a88e9a33}] @="File Explorer Xaml Island View Adapter" [HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Classes\CLSID\{6480100b-5a83-4d1e-9f69-8ae5a88e9a33}\InProcServer32] @="C:\\Windows\\System32\\Windows.UI.FileExplorer.dll_" "ThreadingModel"="Apartment" [HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Toolbar\ShellBrowser] "ITBar7Layout"=hex:13,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,20,00,00,00,10,00,01,00,\ 00,00,00,00,01,00,00,00,01,07,00,00,5e,01,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,\ 00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00,00

Now, click File > Save and select All items from the "Save as type" dropdown. Give the file any name you like, but do not forget to place .reg at the end. For example, "file.reg"

Open the newly made file and confirm changes in the registry, then restart your computer. Voila, you now have the old File Explorer with its Ribbons and, let's be honest, fewer bugs and better performance.

Turn off old File Explorer in Windows 11

Restoring the new File Explorer in Windows 11 is a similar process: you need to make some changes in the registry using a specially crafted reg file. Open Notepad and paste into it the following text:

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00 [-HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Classes\CLSID\{2aa9162e-c906-4dd9-ad0b-3d24a8eef5a0}] [-HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Classes\CLSID\{6480100b-5a83-4d1e-9f69-8ae5a88e9a33}]

Click File > Save, select All items and save the file with the .reg extension. Open the file, confirm changes in the registry and restart your computer. The standard File Explorer in Windows 11 should be back.

Credit for the tweak goes to the German blog Deskmodder.