Microsoft hides the Get Started app and some settings in Windows Server 2025

For an average Windows enjoyer, the "Get Started" app is probably the least used stock program in Windows 11 (if not the one they never use). Sadly, unlike many other stock applications that are now easily uninstallable, you cannot just get rid of the "Get Started" app. However, things may change in the near future, at least in Windows Server 2025.

PhantomOfEarth on X noticed that Windows Server 2025 Insider Preview build 26244 makes it possible to hide the "Get Started" app, which probably is not very useful or practical in the server environment. A similar fate awaits for some Settings app sections. Microsoft may soon hide the "Nearby Share" page:

The Get Started app and nearby sharing settings page will soon be hidden in Windows Server. These changes are present in Insider build 26244*. pic.twitter.com/9mOzeUUf0s — phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) July 3, 2024

*they require some of the "primary control" features for feature bundles which are disabled by default, specifically 48433706 and 50556886 — phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) July 3, 2024

It will be interesting to see whether these changes will make it to the consumer editions of Windows 11. Although Nearby Share settings are definitely useful in home environments, it is probably safe to say that very few users will miss the "Get Started" app once it is gone. Windows 11 had a dedicated app for tips and tricks, but Microsoft deprecated it, and the app will soon disappear from the operating system.

For those unfamiliar, "Get Started" is part of the Windows Feature Experience Pack, which is why it is hard to remove it from the operating system without breaking other things.

You can find more info about Windows Server 2025 Insider Preview build 26244 in our dedicated coverage. Release notes for the consumer version of build 26244 are available here.