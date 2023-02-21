Microsoft Inspire 2023 conference set for July 18-19 but will remain an all virtual event

Microsoft will be holding its annual Inspire conference again for 2023. The company revealed via a blog post that the dates for the event this year will be July 18-19. However, for the fourth straight year, Microsoft Inspire will be an all virtual event.

Before the Covid 19 pandemic, the Microsoft Inspire conference was held annually in a variety of physical locations in North America, with the last such even held in Las Vegas in 2019. Since 2020, Inspire has been a virtual event, and it seems Microsoft is going to stick with that format for the foreseeable future.

In case you are unaware of the conference, Microsoft Inspire is set up so the company can inform its many third-party partners about its plans and roadmaps for the next year or so. It's also an event that can be used by Microsoft's partners to demo and announce new products that use Microsoft technology and services.﻿

The event also includes the Partner of the Year Awards, and Microsoft said that nominations for those awards are now being taken. This year, there wil be two new awards. The first is the FastTrack Ready Award which awards the partner that helps customers best use the FastTrack Benefit for Microsoft 365. The other is the GSI Growth Champion Award, which will recognize "Microsoft GSI or advisory partners who have demonstrated significant growth across multiple solution areas, solution plays, industries and/or regions."