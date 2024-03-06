Microsoft introduces TypeScript 5.4: Explore the latest features and enhancements

Microsoft has announced the launch of TypeScript 5.4, a programming language that builds on top of JavaScript. The new version is straightforward to install, you can get it from NuGet or if you prefer npm, just use the following command:

npm install -D typescript

While explaining TypeScript, Microsoft mentioned that if you use Visual Studio or VS Code to write JavaScript code, it turns out you’ve really been writing TypeScript code all this time. That enables TypeScript’s editor tooling to do auto-completion, code navigation, and refactorings.

TypeScript 5.4 comes with plenty of new upgrades for software developers to try out and leverage in their projects. Below, you can find a list of all the new features in TypeScript 5.4 and clicking the links will take you to Microsoft's announcement which contains a longer description of each feature plus code examples.

With TypeScript 5.4 out of the door, Microsoft is turning its attention to TypeScript 5.5. According to the roadmap, a beta release is due on April 16, the release candidate is due on June 4 and a final release is due June 18.

The company said that it is also possible to run nightly versions of TypeScript 5.4 via npm. Nightlies are released at midnight PST every day but it's crucial to understand that these builds may not be well tested and could feature significant bugs. If you want to have a look anyway, enter the following command:

npm install -D typescript@next

To learn more about setting up TypeScript nightly with your IDE, check out the nightly documentation, it include instructions for setting up with VS Code, Visual Studio, Sublime Text, and IntelliJ.

Source: Microsoft