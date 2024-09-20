Windows 11 Insider Beta Channel build 22635.4225 (KB5043186) adds Copilot key configuration

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 build for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Beta Channel. The build number is 22635.4225, under KB5043186. Among other new features, it adds a way to configure the Copilot key for keyboards and notebooks that have the recently added key.

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on

[File Explorer]

We are adding the ability to share content to an Android device from the context menu in File Explorer and on the desktop. To use this feature, the Phone Link must be installed and configured on your PC.

Ability to share content to an Android device from the context menu in File Explorer highlighted in a red box.

Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on

[Input]

Fixed an issue causing some Insiders to see the emoji panel not working properly again in the previous flight (closing after selecting one emoji, and not able to switch categories).

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to everyone in the Beta Channel

[Settings]

We are adding the ability to configure the Copilot key. You can choose to have the Copilot key launch an app that is MSIX packaged and signed, thus indicating the app meets security and privacy requirements to keep customers safe. The key will continue to launch Copilot on devices that have the Copilot app installed until a customer selects a different experience. This setting can be found via Settings > Personalization > Text input. If the keyboard connected to your PC does not have a Copilot key, adjusting this setting will not do anything.

New setting for configuring the Copilot key highlighted in a red box.

Fixes for everyone in the Beta Channel

[General]

Fixed an issue which was causing some Insiders to experience a bugcheck when closing Notepad in the previous flight.

[Other]

This update includes fixes for the following issues:

[Windows Installer] When it repairs an application, the User Account Control (UAC) does not prompt for your credentials. After you install this update, the UAC will prompt for them. Because of this, you must update your automation scripts. Application owners must add the Shield icon. It indicates that the process requires full administrator access. To turn off the UAC prompt, set the HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\Installer\DisableLUAInRepair registry value to 1. The changes in this update might affect automatic Windows Installer repairs; see Application Resiliency: Unlock the Hidden Features of Windows Installer.

[Group Policy Preferences Item Level Targeting (ILT) and Local Users and Groups] You cannot choose a group from the target domain for ILT. Also, you cannot choose an account from Local Users and Groups. The forest does not appear. This issue occurs when you deploy multiple forests, and the target domain has a one-way trust with the domain of the admin. This issue affects Enhanced Security Admin Environment (ESAE), Hardened Forests (HF), or Privileged Access Management (PAM) deployments.

[Task Manager] It stops responding when you switch from a high contrast theme to a normal theme.

Known issues

[Start menu]

[NEW] If you click or tap on a letter on Start menu’s All apps list, the All apps list may break. If you encounter this issue, please try rebooting or restarting explorer.exe to fix it.