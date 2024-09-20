Save $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ on Amazon

Amazon US is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ at a $300 discount off its original MSRP. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the tech giant's "most powerful tablet processor yet," the Tab S9+ ensures fast and smooth performance.

It features a 12.4" Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that offers clear visuals. With Vision Booster technology, the screen automatically adjusts brightness and contrast for optimal viewing in different lighting conditions. For video calls, the 12MP UW front camera ensures sharp, clear images, while Auto-Focus keeps you in focus.

Furthermore, the quad speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver clear, surround sound. It also supports Wi-Fi 7, providing fast and reliable connectivity for smooth streaming, quick downloads, and low-lag gaming.

The Galaxy Tab S9+ comes equipped with advanced AI features, allowing you to perform intelligent searches, use Transcript Assist to take notes and summarise them, edit photos, and more.

Moreover, the Tab is equipped with a 10,090 mAh battery, providing long-lasting power for extended use. When it needs to recharge, Super Fast Charging quickly gets the battery back to full capacity. Its slim design includes ultra-thin bezels and a refined Armour Aluminium frame which provides durability. Additionally, its IP68 rating makes it resistant to water and dust.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ (12.4” 512GB WiFi 7 Android AI Tablet, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, AMOLED Screen, S Pen Included, Long Battery Life, Auto Focus Camera, Durable, US Version, 2023, Graphite): $819 (Amazon US)

