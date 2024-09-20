Windows Server 2025 gets first hotpatch public preview

Along with the release of Windows 11 24H2, we also expect Microsoft's Windows Server 2025 operating system to officially launch sometime this fall. Today, Microsoft announced that it had launched a public preview of a new and long-awaited feature in the evaluation version of Windows Server 2025: support for hotpatching.

In a blog post, Microsoft says that both the Standard and Datacenter editions of Windows Server 2025 will include hotpatching support. Previously, that feature was available in Windows Server 2022 Datacenter: Azure Edition, but it also required the use of an Azure virtual machine or an Azure Stack HCI. However, with Windows Server 2025, hotpatching will be available in both Standard and Datacenter editions thanks to the use of the company's Azure Arc. It states:

Simply enroll through the built in Azure Arc agent setup included in Windows Server 2025 evaluation, enable the hotpatch preview, and you’re in business.

In basic terms, adding hotpatch support for Windows Server 2025 means that vital security updates can be released and installed to the operating system without the time-consuming rebooting process. Microsoft outlined the specific benefits of this feature:

Lower workload impact with fewer reboots. Instead of 12 mandatory reboots a year on “Patch Tuesday”, you’ll now only have quarterly scheduled reboots (with the rare possibility of reboots being required in a nominal Hotpatch month).

Fewer binaries mean updates download and install faster while consuming fewer disk and CPU resources.

Easier patch orchestration and change control.

Integrated with the optional Azure Update Manager.

Microsoft added that with this new feature, admins can set up hotpatching with Windows Server 2025 physical servers or with virtual machines. In the latter case, Windows Server 2025 VMs still have the hotpatch feature while running in Hyper-V, VMware, or any system that uses the company's Virtualization Based Security standard.