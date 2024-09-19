8TB WD Red Plus CMR HDD for NAS / Plex Servers is just $144 but for limited time

A few days ago, we covered a deal on an external hard disk drive (HDD) from Seagate in the form of the Expansion 14TB model. While it was initially advertised as a limited-time offer, the deal is still live indicating that stocks are yet to dry up. So if you are after external storage, make sure to go ahead with that one as it is under $13 per TB.

If you are after something else specifically an internal HDD, you can consider the Red Plus from Western Digital (WD) as it is currently up for grabs at its lowest price in a long time thanks to a price cut and a coupon. Again though the deal is advertised as a limited time offer so we are not sure how long it will last beyond that specified time (buying link under the specs list below).

WD Red Plus 8TB has two different variants, the WD80EFPX and the WD80EFZZ. The deal we are covering is on the WD80EFPX which is the better of the two as it has double the cache at 256 MB and is also rated to deliver data at speeds of up to 215 MB/s, against 180 MB/s on the other worse variant.

The drive is based on CMR (Conventional Magnetic Recording) which makes it great for heavy-duty constant usage for scenarios like NAS or home (Plex) servers.

The key specs of the WD Red Plus 8TB WD80EFPX are given below:

Form Factor: 3.5-inch

Interface: SATA 6 Gb/s

Rotational Speed: 5640 RPM

Cache: 256MB

Data Transfer Rate: Up to 215 MB/s

Workload Rate: 180 TB/year

MTBF (Mean Time Between Failures): 1 million hours

Load/Unload Cycles: 600,000

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 65°C

Non-Operating Temperature: -40°C to 70°C

Noise Level: 29 dBA (idle), 30 dBA (seek)

Get the WD Red Plus 8TB at the link below:

WD Red Plus WD80EFPX 8TB Hard Drive - 3.5" Internal - SATA (SATA/600) - Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) Method - NAS, Desktop PC Device Supported - 5640rpm - 180 TB TBW: $179.99 + $36 off w/ promo code WD832523A, limited offer => 143.99 (Newegg US)

