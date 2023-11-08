Microsoft is reportedly planning to bring Windows Copilot to Windows 10 as well

At Build 2023 Microsoft announced Windows Copilot, a generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) that is available on Windows and provides helpful insights while also assisting users with day-to-day activities.

Now, it looks like the Redmond giant is planning to bring Copilot to Windows 10 users as well. According to a report from Windows Central, Microsoft may be planning to bring Copilot to Windows 10 as well. The main reason behind the company's decision is to add more users to Copilot which can be leveraged in the future to sell the idea to developers.

Microsoft will also have an easier time selling developers on the idea that they should build plugins for Copilot when they can say Copilot is available on 1.4 billion devices, compared to just 400 million on Windows 11.

According to the report, Windows Copilot will work similarly to how it does on Windows 11. The button will sit on the taskbar and will have the same experience as it does on Windows 11 right now.

Microsoft is planning to bring the same Microsoft Copilot to Windows 10 in an update coming soon. Just like Windows 11, this update to Windows 10 will place a Copilot button directly on the Windows 10 taskbar, which will open the exact same Copilot sidebar experience found on Windows 11.

The report also notes that the Copilot experience across Windows 10 and Windows 11 will be the same including the plugin compatibility.

Microsoft has doubled down on Copilot lately, with the company recently announcing the general availability of Microsoft 365 Copilot for enterprise customers. On the Windows side of things, Copilot officially launched on Windows 11 on September 26. We did a deep dive into Copilot earlier this year and if you are unhappy with Copilot then luckily there are ways to get rid of it on Windows 11. Windows Copilot is currently unavailable in the European Union due to the Digital Markets Act so it will be interesting to see if that changes when Copilot launches on Windows 10.