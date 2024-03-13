Microsoft's Arm Advisory Service is now available worldwide for app developers

In October 2023, Microsoft first announced a new app development program called Arm Advisory Service. The service was created to help app developers port their existing apps to work on Windows products with Arm-based processors, or to help them make all new Windows Arm apps.

Today, Microsoft announced in a blog post that the Arm Advisory Service is now available worldwide. It has also expanded its language support so that it now covers English, Chinese (simplified, traditional), and Japanese. Finally, developers can contact the service within their local business hours.

The free service gives app developers the following help to get their apps working with Windows Arm devices:

Best practices, guidance, and implementation support

Suggestions on platform features

Code samples and reviews

Break-fix assistance

An escalation path to Microsoft engineer

Since launching in October, Microsoft says it has offered assistance to a number of companies, including PC makers like Dell, and Lenovo, and software companies like Surfshark, Webroot, Malwarebytes, NordVPN, and others.

Microsoft's push to help app developers with making their Windows Arm apps is likely an effort to have as many native apps available for the launch of new Windows 11 Arm notebooks that will have Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processor inside.

Qualcomm officially announced the new chip in October. It will be a 4nm SoC with 12 high-performance cores that will have clock speeds of up to 3.8GHz, or even higher at up to 4.3GHz for one or two of those cores. The company claims this new chip will offer up to twice the performance of Intel's i7-1360P and i7-1355U chips at its max while using 68 percent less power.

Qualcomm also announced that at least nine PC makers plan to launch Windows 11 products with the Snapdragon X Elite Chip. They will include new Surface devices from Microsoft itself, along with products from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, HONOR, Lenovo, Samsung, and Xiaomi.