Microsoft launches the Mineral Camo Special Edition Xbox controller

The Xbox Wireless Controller lineup has expanded again, this time bringing in Mineral Camo Special Edition as the latest variant available. The Camo series for the current generation controller has so far had Night Ops, Arctic, and Daystrike as color options, and now Mineral is joining the mix.

The front cover throws together bright purple, aqua, dark purple, and mineral blue colors with a camouflage pattern. The buttons, D-pad, and sticks, are all sporting aqua as their color. Like all other standard Xbox Wireless controllers, this has a textured surface on the grips , bumpers, and back.

The dedicated Share button offers an easy way to capture screenshots and video, but can also be remapped. There is also the USB-C port on the front of the controller, a 3.5mm stereo headset port on the bottom, a battery compartment, and multiple device recognition.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Mineral Camo Special Edition comes in with a $69.99 price tag and is now available for purchase from the Microsoft Store and retailers. It is compatible across Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC, as well as mobile devices. For those looking for a matching charging stand, the officially licensed Mineral Camo Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand is also available now for $49.99.

While this is a new variant for the standard Xbox controller lineup, Microsoft also brought a new, white, and cheaper Elite Controller in the form of the Core edition recently. Elite controllers will also be joining the Design Lab later this year.