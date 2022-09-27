Windows Auto Dark Mode gets fixes for Windows 11 22H2 and other improvements

Windows Auto Dark Mode is one of those small ingenious apps that fix what Microsoft refuses to do on a system level for some reason. It automatically switches between dark and light modes depending on specific time or geolocation. Due to changes in the Windows 11 2022 Update, the app suffered from various issues and graphical glitches. Luckily, the latest update is here to fix that.

Auto Dark Mode X 10.2.0 is now available for download from the app or its GitHub repository. According to developer notes, version 10.2.0 aims to fix Windows 11 2022 Update-related issues by rewriting the entire theme logic. There still might be some problems to resolve, but the overall experience should be much better. In addition, the latest release adds the option to postpone theme switching when the device is in use.

Here is the full changelog:

New Features: Postpone theme switch when your computer is in use! Improvements: Windows 11 22H2 compatibility by rewriting the entire theme logic

Ability to set custom script timeout on a per-script basis. This is a potential breaking change and requires reconfiguration of scripts

Hotkeys now support using the Windows key

Unwanted theme changes are now tracked via WMI instead of a timer that only checks every few minutes

You can download Windows Auto Dark Mode X from the Microsoft Store or GitHub, where people with the right skills can contribute to the app's development. Auto Dark Mode is free and has no ads or bloat.