Microsoft outs KB5041054 to address SQL issues caused by the latest Windows Server updates

Microsoft has released a new out-of-band update for Windows Server to address SQL issues that occur after installing the June 2024 Patch Tuesday updates. According to a post on the Windows Message Center, the problem with Azure Synapse SQL happens on Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 23H2, and Azure Stack HCI 23H2/22H2.

Microsoft has identified an issue wherein Azure Synapse SQL Serverless Pool databases enter a "Recovery pending" state, and has expedited a resolution. This issue is observed after installing the June 2024 Windows security update on Windows Server 2022 (KB5039227), Windows Server, version 23H2 (KB5039236), and Azure Stack HCI versions 23H2 and 22H2 (KB5039227).

Right now, the fix in the form of KB5041054 is available for Windows Server 2022 and Azure Stack HCI 22H2. Patches for the remaining platforms will be available in future Windows Updates. Here is the official changelog for KB5041054:

This update addresses a known issue that affects the BCryptSignHash API. Because of this issue, the API returns “STATUS_INVALID_PARAMETER.” This occurs when callers use NULL padding input parameters for RSA signatures. This issue is more likely to occur when Customer-Managed Key (CMK) are in use, like on an Azure Synapse dedicated SQL pool.

KB5041054 is available only in the Microsoft Update Catalog. It is a cumulative update (restart required), which means there is no need to apply previous updates before installing KB5041054. Microsoft says that if a system has yet to install the June 2024 Patch Tuesday updates, it is recommended to apply KB5041054 beforehand.

It is also worth noting that the problem does not affect regular home users with Windows 10 and 11 Home or Professional. However, those users should also be aware of a couple of confirmed issues, such as jumplist bugs and problems with updating from Windows 10 Professional to Enterprise.

You can find more information about KB5041054 in the official documentation.