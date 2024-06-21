LG Sound Bar S75Q with Dolby Atmos, wireless subwoofer now at lowest price of just £309

Are you in the UK and looking to enhance or start a new home theatre then you may be interested in the LG Sound Bar S75Q which has been reduced by 48% from £599.99 to just £309. Reviews said that this product is easy to set up and that there’s “nothing not to like”.

With the LG Sound Bar S75Q, you don’t need to faff around much, you just put it on a tabletop and get it plugged into the TV. Its connectivity options include HDMI, USB, Optical, and Bluetooth. According to the product description, you can use your LG TV remote to control the sound levels.

While the sound bar is an ideal match for an LG TV, the LG Sound Bar S75Q can also be paired via Bluetooth to tablets and smartphones. This is convenient for playing music from your phone to the speaker.

Giving an overview of the product, LG says:

“Cinematic three dimensional and immersive sound The S75Q supports cutting-edge surround sound technologies Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to recreate an authentic cinema experience at home. Powerful depth of sound An array of 6 channels (3.1.2) - including up-firing speakers and wireless subwoofer - and high power output (380W) ensure that audio isimmersive and powerful. Perfect match with LG TVs The S75Q has been designed to perfectly pair with your LG TV, complementing your home decor and enhancing your audiovisual experience.”

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other tech deals.

