Microsoft posts official uninstall and recovery guide for botched Windows 11/10 update

Earlier this month, Neowin noticed a new support article put up by Microsoft explaining how to use its new Windows 11 feature called 'Fix problems using Windows Update', and also added the scenarios where it won't work.

Microsoft understands that repair and recovery of Windows is essential as users can run into issues. This is also why the company recently added a handy shortcut link that goes straight to the recovery settings menu in its official guidance about installing Windows 11 on unsupported hardware.

Likewise, today, while browsing, Neowin noted that the tech giant has updated another one of its support articles recently about uninstalling Windows Updates and it has now added details about how one can use the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) to do so. Microsoft publishes WinRE updates from time to time. You can find them in these articles here.

The new text has been added to both Windows 10 and 11 sections. But the first thing you will probably notice upon stepping on the page is the big disclaimer banner regarding the upcoming end of support for Windows 10 which is Microsoft recommends staying away from that OS.

Here's what it says:

Uninstall an update from Windows RE If you can't access Windows and you want to uninstall an update, you can do so from Windows RE. Here are the steps: Access the Windows Recovery Environment. Once in Windows RE, select Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Uninstall Updates. Select either Uninstall latest quality update or Uninstall latest quality update.

As you can see, the first step links to a page that details WinRE and how to use it. The page also has a caution at the bottom regarding BitLocker that links to its guide about BitLocker key recovery:

Note: If you’ve encrypted your device, you’ll need the BitLocker recovery key to use certain tools.

BitLocker and Auto-DE are important metrics this time around on Windows 11 24H2 and in case you missed it, Microsoft recently decided to tell users how the system requirements like TPM and Secure Boot play a key role in it.

As such, third-party backup and cloning apps like Acronis are also baking in relevant changes for the same.