WhatsApp to stop supporting older Android January 2025, check full list of phones

Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced that it will be dropping support for older Android phones starting January 2025. Notably, users will no longer be able to use the messaging platform on their devices running Android KitKat (Android 4.0). So, if you are still hanging an Android device with Android 4.0, it is time to say goodbye and get a new smartphone if you wish to continue using WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has undergone a lot of changes over the years and now is a feature-loaded communication platform. Recently, Meta announced that WhatsApp will drop support for multiple iPhone models running iOS 15.1 or below starting May 5, 2025. Affected devices include the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. Now, something similar is going to happen with multiple Android models because Meta wants to implement new functionalities, advanced AI features, enhanced security standards, and more.

Reportedly, WhatsApp will stop supporting the following Android devices from January 1, 2025:

Samsung : Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy Ace 3, Galaxy S4 Mini

: Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy Ace 3, Galaxy S4 Mini Motorola : Moto G (1st Gen), Razr HD, Moto E (2014)

: Moto G (1st Gen), Razr HD, Moto E (2014) HTC : One X, One X+, Desire 500, Desire 601

: One X, One X+, Desire 500, Desire 601 LG : Optimus G, Nexus 4, G2 Mini, L90

: Optimus G, Nexus 4, G2 Mini, L90 Sony: Xperia Z, Xperia SP, Xperia T, Xperia V

Starting January 1, 2025, these devices will no longer support WhatsApp and all media and chat history from WhatsApp will be deleted. It is strongly advised that you backup all of your data and transfer it onto a newer device. For users looking for an alternative, Telegram supports Android devices running Android 6.0 or above. So, old device owners will have to look for other messaging apps or upgrade their smartphones. Interested people can wait for a bit and grab a Galaxy S25 series phone, as Samsung will unveil the device next month.