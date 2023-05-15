Microsoft Power BI will hold Build 2023 digital online events on May 24-25

With Microsoft holding its Build 2023 developers conference next week, some of the company's divisions are holding some Build-related online events. the Power BI team will be hosting online events on May 24 and 25, starting at noon Eastern time (9 am Pacific time). For those unaware, Microsoft Power BI is data visualization software that focuses on business intelligence.

The digital event will be hosted by Microsoft Principal PMs Adam Saxton and Patrick LeBlanc. It will include its own keynote with "breaking news from our data leaders." There will also be a number of sessions on how to handle business data with features like AI, data lake storage, data integration and more.

Each day, there will also be an online pre-show starting at 11 am Eastern time (8 am Pacific time). The first event on May 24 will discuss Build overall and preview what we can expect from the first day of the Power BI build event. The second pre-show on May 25 will discuss what was revealed on Day 1 of the Power BI event and preview what will be discussed on Day 2. Both pre-shows will also have Q&As from online viewers.

Stay tuned as we will have lots of Microsoft Build 2023 news events in the days ahead.