WhatsApp launches password-protected folder to hide confidential chats

WhatsApp announced a new privacy feature for its messaging app called Chat Lock. As the name says, it's a dedicated password-protected folder in the app that can hide entire chat threads. This can be helpful when you are giving your phone to others for some time and don't want to get your chats exposed.

To use the WhatsApp chat lock feature, you can tap on the name of the user or group on their respective chat page, then tap on the Chat Lock option. You can find the password-protected folder carrying all the hidden chats at the top of the WhatsApp inbox screen. However, you need to pull down from the top of the inbox screen first to reveal the folder.

As of now, Chat Lock doesn't require a separate password and relies on your phone's built-in authentication such as biometrics or a PIN. WhatsApp said it will roll out updates to the Chat Lock feature in the coming months, including the ability to create a custom password for the folder which will be separate from the device password. It will bring the chat lock feature to companion devices as well.

In related news, WhatsApp recently added the ability to edit messages on Android devices. The company is also testing a version of its instant messaging app for smartwatches running Wear OS. Furthermore, in an attempt to curb spam calls on the app, WhatsApp is working with Truecaller on a feature that will help users identify unknown callers.