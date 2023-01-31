Microsoft PowerToys' upcoming Mouse Jump / FancyMouse could be super-helpful on Windows

Microsoft PowerToys could soon gain a pretty cool and helpful feature in the very near future. That's because a new mouse utility dubbed "FancyMouse" is currently being integrated into PowerToys, with the project still a work in progress (WIP). At the moment, the feature is called "Mouse Jump" though the official name of the utility in the final release could be different. The developer, Michael Clayton, says the feature is "functional and ready for an initial design review but will probably need some work before it's ready to release."

As mentioned before, the new Mouse Jump utility will be based on FancyMouse, a software that basically helps move the mouse rapidly across the screen. This is especially useful for people working on very large ultrawide (21:9) or super-ultrawide (32:9) monitors with more real estate. Likewise, it will also prove very handy for those on multiple monitor setups. While a high DPI (dots per inch) mouse is somewhat helpful in this regard, FancyMouse wants to make the task even easier.

The way FancyMouse works has been explained by Clayton:

A hotkey or spare mouse button can be configured to activate the FancyMouse popup, and the pointer only needs to be moved a tiny amount on the preview thumbnail. A single mouse click then teleports the pointer to that location on the full-size desktop. The visual cue tells you exactly where the pointer will end up so you can find it easily without needing to search for it.

The two graphic demonstrations below show the difference between mouse movement with FancyMouse disabled and enabled:

Without FancyMouse, the mouse movement across the screen is pretty sporadic as one has to move the mouse multiple times to get there With FancyMouse popup, you basically need to point to the area of the screen you want to visit inside the popup and the mouse goes there, no extra work necessary

In case you missed them, you can check the recent feature additions and bug fixes in PowerToys here.

Via: Deskmodder