Apple iPad Pro's M4 chip is the new Geekbench single-core performance king

Apple unveiled the new generation iPad Pro tablets at the 'Let Loose' event on May 7. The iPad Pro 11-inch and 13-inch variants are both powered by the M4 chipset. This was a huge deal since nobody expected Apple to quickly bring new silicon because Apple took the wraps off the M3 chipset a little over six months ago.

With the M4 processor, it is surely a powerful tablet that your money can buy right now. The Geekbench scores of the M4 processor powering the iPad Pro have surfaced online, and it has become the new single-core performance champion on the Geekbench listing.

Geekbench listing (via MacRumors) reveals how much faster Apple's second-generation 3nm chips are compared to M3, M2, and older Apple Silicon chips. According to Geekbench, the 10-core Apple M4 SoC achieved a single-core score of 3,695 and an average multi-core score of 14,550 across 10 benchmarks.

Here are the single-core and multi-core performance of various Apple silicons compared to the M4 silicon:

﻿Chip Single-core Score Multi-core Score M4﻿ 3,695﻿ 14,550﻿ ﻿M3 Max 3,128﻿ 20,957﻿ M3 Pro﻿ 3,112﻿ 15,286﻿ M3﻿ 3,087﻿ 11,702﻿ A17 Pro﻿ 2,908﻿ 7,234﻿ M2 Max﻿ 2,802 7,234﻿ M2 Pro﻿ 2,651﻿ 14,295﻿ M2﻿ 2,540﻿ 9,360﻿ M1﻿ 2,272﻿ 8,208﻿

Notably, the M4 is faster than the M3 Max MacBook Pro and somewhat similar to the M2 Max in multi-core scores. Besides, when comparing it with the M2 processor, which powered the previous generation of iPad Pro, the M4 chipset is 46% faster in single-core performance and 55% faster in multi-core performance.

Although the M3 processor did not power any iPads, when compared, the M4 processor is 24% faster than the M3 processor. So, going by the Geekbench results, Apple's claim that the M4 processor offers 1.5x faster CPU performance than the M2 processor powering the previous generation iPad Pro is accurate.

Reportedly, Apple has plans to power all of its products with the M4 silicon, starting with the M4-powered MacBook, which is slated to launch later this year. If you are looking to purchase a new iPad Pro, then do check out our detailed comparison between the 2022 iPad Pro and the 2024 iPad Pro.