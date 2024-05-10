Microsoft adds a better way to add polls in emails for Outlook on the web

Outlook on the web users like the convenience of using Microsoft's email app on nearly every device. However, sometimes the web client can't do everything well. Today, Microsoft is announcing improvements for the web edition of Outlook that will make it easier to put in polls in email messages.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that in the past, Outlook on the web users had to create a poll on a side panel of the email client. They could not preview what the poll might look like in the email before they sent it to their planned recipients.

Now, Outlook on the web can put in a poll directly in the email. All users have to do now is click on the Insert section in the Outlook ribbon and then click on the Polls section. An editable poll will appear in your email message. The poll you create should look exactly how the people who receive the email see the poll.

Microsoft added:

Additionally, you can add multiples polls and choose a variety of question types while creating the poll for different scenarios. For example, an email aimed at gauging team morale, you can incorporate a ranking question to assess activity preferences and a multiple-choice question to determine preferred time slots.

Once the email with the inserted poll has been se﻿nt from Outlook on the web, the email sender and its recipients will be able to see live results from that poll.

At the moment, the embedded email poll feature is just for Outlook web users. If recipients get emails with pools on the Outlook desktop or mobile, they will see a hyperlink instead. The link will redirect them to a Microsoft Forms web page with the poll. Microsoft says they plan to support fully embedded polls for emails for all Outlook platforms by the end of 2024.