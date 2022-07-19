Windows Server 2022 KB5015879 update boosts IOPs, fixes Windows freeze due to Defender

Microsoft has released the July 2022 cumulative update for Windows Server 2022 with the latest OS build 20348.859 (KB5015879). The update is a C release, which means it's a non-security update and brings improvements to the OS.

Like the latest Windows 10 Release Preview Build 19044.1862 (KB5015878), the new Server 2022 update boosts input-output operations per second (IOPs), among other improvements. It also fixes bugs like the one which was causing Windows to freeze due to Defender, and more.

The full changelog is given below:

Improvements This non-security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include: Improves the reliability of a push-button reset after an OS upgrade.

Addresses an issue that makes the tenant restrictions event logging channel inaccessible if you remove the EN-US language pack.

Updates the Remove-Item cmdlet to properly interact with Microsoft OneDrive folders.

Addresses an issue that prevents certain troubleshooting tools from opening.

Addresses an issue that causes port mapping conflicts for containers.

Addresses an issue that causes Code Integrity to continue trusting a file after the file has been modified.

Addresses an issue that might cause Windows to stop working when you enable Windows Defender Application Control with the Intelligent Security Graph feature turned on.

Addresses an issue that triggers lockout policies faster when you use Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) with fast reconnect and Network Level Authentication (NLA) is disabled. This issue occurs when you call LogonUser() with a blank password.

Provides the option to configure an alternate login ID for an Azure Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Active Directory Federation Services (AD FS) adapter for on-premises scenarios. You can disable the alternate login ID as required. To configure the Azure MFA ADFS adapter to ignore an alternate login ID, run the following PowerShell command: Set-AdfsAzureMfaTenant -TenantId '' -ClientId '' -IgnoreAlternateLoginId $true . To restart the ADFS service on each server in the farm, use the Restart-Service adfssrv PowerShell command. By default, the adapter configuration will not ignore alternate login ID ( IgnoreAlternateLoginId = $false ) unless explicitly set to $true as in the command above.

Reduces the overhead of resource contention in high input/output operations per second (IOPS) scenarios that have many threads contending on a single file.

Addresses an issue that prevents the Storage Migration Service (SMS) from completing inventory on servers that have many shares. The system logs error event 2509 in Microsoft-Windows-StorageMigrationService/Admin channel (ErrorId=-2146233088/ErrorMessage="Invalid table id").

Addresses an issue that causes the Windows profile service to fail sporadically. The failure might occur when signing in. The error message is, “gpsvc service failed to sign in. Access denied”.

The new update also has a known issue:

Symptom Workaround After installing this update, IE mode tabs in Microsoft Edge might stop responding when a site displays a modal dialog box. A modal dialog box is a form or dialog box that requires the user to respond before continuing or interacting with other portions of the webpage or app. Developer Note Sites affected by this issue call window.focus. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

You may find more details on Microsoft's official website here.