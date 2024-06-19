Microsoft quietly pauses the rollout of Windows 11 Canary Channel build 26236

Last week, Microsoft released the latest Canary Channel 26236 build of Windows 11 for members of the Windows Insider Program who were signed up to get updates for that channel. Earlier this week, Microsoft quietly revealed it has paused the rollout of that new Canary Channel build

In an update to the original blog post announcing the release of the new Canary Channel build, Microsoft stated.

UPDATE 6/18: We have temporarily paused the rollout of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26236 in the Canary Channel. We will resume flights to the Canary Channel shortly.

Microsoft has offered no explanation for why this build is no longer available to download for Canary Channel Insiders.

On the surface, the 26236 release of Windows 11 in the Canary Channel seemed to be a pretty minor update. The biggest feature was that it added a new account manager experience for the Windows 11 Start menu. Microsoft said at the time people could use the Start menu to get "a quick glanceable view of your account benefits and makes it easy to manage account settings."

The original blog post for the new Canary Channel build also noted a couple of small bug fixes that were included with this update. It also stated there was "a small set of general improvements and fixes" with build 26236 but did not offer any specifics.

Microsoft also noted two known issues with this Canary Channel update. One was that some Insiders in both the Canary and Dev Channels were "stuck on Build 26040 or Build 23620." The other known issue listed in the blog post related to the Task Manager, with Microsoft stating there were "colors in the Performance section" that were not "displaying correctly in dark mode."

We will update this post when Microsoft resumes the rollout of Windows 11 build 26236 for Canary Channel Insiders.