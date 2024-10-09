Windows 11 Insider Canary Channel build 27723 adds sharing local files in the search taskbar

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 build for members of the Windows Insider Program on the Canary Channel, with the build number 27723. It adds a way for users to share local files found in the search box on the Windows 11 taskbar, among other features and improvements along with some known issues

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements [General] [REMINDER] Insider Preview Build Expiration: The expiration date for Insider Preview builds flighted to the Canary Channel has been updated to 9/15/2025 starting with Build 27695. Please make sure you are updated to the latest build in the Canary Channel. [Search on the Taskbar] We are beginning to roll out the ability to share local files directly from within the search results shown in the search box on the taskbar. New option to share a local file highlighted in a red box in the search results from the search box on the taskbar. [Voice Access] We are making improvements for the spelling and corrections experience in voice access. You can now use the experience for the entire voice access session. The spelling experience will now enable you to dictate the characters at a faster speed and offer more editing flexibility inside the experience with dictation commands, namely selection, deletion and text navigation commands. [Fonts] There is a new simplified Chinese font (Simsun-ExtG) with 9,753 ideographs supporting Unicode Extensions G, H and I. Included is the highly requested character for Biangbiang noodles. This character U+30EDD is said to be the most complicated Chinese character, as you can see in the image below. We are aware that some applications may not be able to display these new extension characters yet. Unicode range G 30000-3134A (4,939 chars)

Unicode range H 31350-323AF (4,192 chars)

Unicode range I 2EBF0-2EE5D (622 chars) Biangbiang character Unicode 30EDD. [Settings] The detach virtual hard disk (VHD/VHDx) button we added under Settings > System > Storage > Disks & Volumes introduced with Build 27686 has temporarily been disabled starting with Build 27718. We’re working to re-enable this change in a future flight soon. Known issues [General] [IMPORTANT NOTE FOR COPILOT+ PCs] If you are joining the Canary Channel on a new Copilot+ PC from the Dev Channel, Release Preview Channel or retail, you will lose Windows Hello pin and biometrics to sign into your PC with error 0xd0000225 and error message “Something went wrong, and your PIN isn’t available”. You should be able to re-create your PIN by clicking “Set up my PIN”.

If you are joining the Canary Channel on a new Copilot+ PC from the Dev Channel, Release Preview Channel or retail, you will lose Windows Hello pin and biometrics to sign into your PC with error 0xd0000225 and error message “Something went wrong, and your PIN isn’t available”. You should be able to re-create your PIN by clicking “Set up my PIN”. [NEW] We’re investigating reports that some games, including Microsoft Solitaire & Casual Games, are crashing on launch after installing 27718.

We’re investigating reports that some games, including Microsoft Solitaire & Casual Games, are crashing on launch after installing 27718. [NEW] We’re investigating reports that some Insiders are still experiencing rollbacks (with error code 0xc190010) when attempting to install the latest Canary builds. [Input] We’re working on the fix for an underlying issue causing the Emoji Panel and Clipboard History to not open in certain surfaces anymore, including in Registry Editor.

You can check out the full blog post here.