Microsoft rolls out the new Copilot app experience to members of the Windows 11 Beta Channel

Last week, Microsoft released the latest Beta Channel build for members of the Windows Insider Program, with the build number 22635.3785 under KB503931. Today, Microsoft announced it is rolling out even more new features for that Beta Channel build, adding support for using the Copilot AI assistant more like a separate app. This feature was previously added for Windows 11 Insider users on the Dev Channel build and also in the Canary Channel build a few weeks ago.

Microsoft's blog post for last week's Beta Channel Windows 11 build has been updated with the following new Copilot features.

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [Copilot in Windows] [ADDED 6/19] As part of this update, we’re also evolving the Copilot experience on Windows as an app that will be pinned to the taskbar. This enables users to get the benefits of a traditional app experience, including the ability to resize, move, and snap the window – feedback we’ve heard from users throughout the preview of Copilot in Windows. This model also allows Microsoft to more agilely develop and optimize the experience based on user feedback. PLEASE NOTE: Managed commercial devices will not receive this new experience. This includes devices not running Windows 11 Home and are managed by an IT administrator. [ADDED 6/19] As part of the Copilot experience’s evolution on Windows to become an app that is pinned to the taskbar, we are retiring the WIN + C keyboard shortcut.

In addition, Microsoft also sneaked in yet another update to that blog post on Monday, relating to a new Start menu feature:

[ADDED] 6/17] You can now also pin apps from the Start menu to the taskbar or the desktop by dragging and dropping items directly to taskbar or desktop from the Start menu.

Just a reminder: Microsoft paused the rollout of the current Canary Cannel build for Windows 11 earlier this week.