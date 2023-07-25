Microsoft records $56.2 billion in revenue and $20.1 billion in net income for FY23 Q4

Microsoft has announced its latest financial numbers, this time for the fourth quarter of its 2023 fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2023. Revenues came in at $56.2 billion, up 8 percent from the same period a year ago. Operating income came in at $24.3 billion, up 18 percent from the same period a year ago, and net income was $20.1 billion for the quarter, up 20 percent from the same period a year ago.

Microsoft's diluted earnings per share were $2.69 per share, up 21 percent from the same period a year ago. In the press release, Microsoft's chief financial officer Amy Hood made a special mention of the company's cloud revenues:

We delivered a solid close to the fiscal year driven by Microsoft Cloud quarterly revenue of $30.3 billion, up 21% (up 23% in constant currency) year-over-year.

In terms of its specific divisions, Microsoft's Productivity and Business Processes, which include its Office consumer and commercial products and cloud services, LinkedIn, and Dynamics products and cloud service, had revenues of $18.3 billion, up 10 percent from the same period a year ago. It mentioned that there are now 67 million subscribers for its consumer Microsoft 365 services.

Its Intelligent Cloud division, which includes its Server products and cloud services, came in at $24.0 billion, up 15 percent from a year ago. It mentioned its Azure and its other cloud services revenue went up by 26 percent.

Things are not quite as good for Microsoft's More Personal Computing division, which include its Windows OEM, devices, and Xbox divisions, Revenues were $13.9 billion for the quarter, down 4 percent compared to a year ago. Windows OEM revenues were down 12 percent and devices went down 20 percent.

On the flip side, Xbox revenues were up 5 percent, Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue was up 2 percent, and Search and news advertising revenue was up 8 percent.

Microsoft also revealed its full fiscal year 2023 revenues. Revenues for the full year were $211.9 billion, up 7 percent from a year ago, and operating income was $88.5 billion, up 6 percent from a year ago. Net income was $72.4 billion GAAP, which was down slightly, with $73.3 billion in non-GAAP net income, up by 6 percent.