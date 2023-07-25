Ubisoft has reportedly canceled its plans for a Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel

Fans of Ubisoft's 2020 fantasy-themed action-RPG game Immortals Fenyx Rising will not be getting a sequel, at least not one anytime soon. A new report claims the publisher canceled plans for such a game earlier in July.

VGC claims it was told by multiple sources that a sequel to the game was in the early stage of development at the publisher's Ubisoft Quebec studio. However, it added that the company decided to pull the plug on the sequel "due to perceived challenges around establishing the IP." Officially, a Ubisoft spokesperson stated the publisher “does not comment on rumours or speculation”.

Immortals Fenyx Rising was released in December 2020 for the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Switch platforms. It was first announced in 2019 under the name Gods and Monsters before it got a title change. The player character fought as a winged demigod with creatures from mythology in order to save the ancient Greek gods from destruction.

While the game got mostly positive reviews, sales were only moderate, and this was after the game was discounted post-release. That may have played a part in the decision to cancel the game early in development.

Ubisoft previously revealed it had canceled four upcoming games in June of 2022, followed by the cancelation of three unannounced games in January 2023.

Earlier this month, Ubisoft announced plans to launch 10 games in its fiscal 2024 year, which ends on April 30, 2024. Those games include titles like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, The Crew: Motorfest, and the long-delayed Skull and Bones. There will also be one other unnamed "large game" that the publisher will release in that time period.

Ubisoft's biggest game in a long time will be the open world action game Star Wars Outlaws. However, it is not expected to launch until well into the 2024 calendar year.