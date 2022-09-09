Microsoft releases ISO for Windows 11 build 25197 from the Dev channel

Microsoft released Windows 11 build 25197 yesterday in the Dev channel for insiders to test, it includes a new Tablet-optimized taskbar that makes the taskbar a manageable size in that mode, and a hidden Spotlight UI feature that can be enabled through the ViveTool if you are not part of the A/B testing pool, as well as fixes and more.

Today Microsoft announced that the ISO for build 25197 is also available to download on the official website. An ISO file lets you install the newest Dev update without updating an existing installation, the prerequisite to download is simply having your Microsoft ID registered as a Windows Insider. It is a convenient way to get to the bleeding edge of the Windows Insider program on a virtual machine or another PC.

You can download Windows 11 build 25197 ISO file from the official website. As previously mentioned, you need to be a Windows Insider and log in with your Microsoft account to get the required download link. Another thing to remember is that Windows 11 preview versions require activation with a genuine Windows key, just like the stable release.

The full release notes for build 25197 are available in our dedicated post. It also contains the known issues of the update we recommend checking out before diving in.