Microsoft releases Skype Preview 8.109 with smart message truncation features and more

Microsoft has released the latest preview version of its Skype messaging service for members of the Skype Insider Program. The new 8.109.76.101 version adds a new feature that will cut down long text messages into smaller ones using "smart" tech. It also adds some new camera features to the iOS version of Skype.

Here is the changelog:

What’s new? New Camera Magic on iOS! We're bringing you a cooler, sleeker camera experience in our latest update on iOS. We've revamped our camera feature for a smoother, crash-free experience to snap picture-perfect moments with just a click! Snap & Polish: Enjoy a revamped camera layout for quick captures and edits, making every photo session a breeze.

Selfie Revolution: Elevate your profile pics with fresh filters and edits, all within the app. Time to shine!

QR Code Ease: Dive into chats or log in with a simple QR scan. It's seamless and secure.

Capture, edit, and share life's moments with flair on your iPhone! Refined Reply Truncation! Say hello to cleaner, more efficient conversations on Skype with smart truncation for lengthy message replies on all Platforms! Concise Communication: Lengthy replies are now elegantly truncated to three lines for a tidier chat space.

Full Message Reveal: Click to expand truncated messages and uncover their full story with ease.

Visual Clarity: Spot truncated messages in a snap, thanks to intuitive visual indicators.

Forwarding Transparency: When forwarding, the entire content of truncated messages is displayed, preserving the context.

Get ready for a more organized and clutter-free Skype, where every reply is just the right size! Stability improvements & Bug fixes: Now, photos taken in landscape mode remain intact even when you switch your phone to portrait mode, on Android

You can download the latest Skype Insider build from the official website. The program is open to everyone using Windows 10, 11, macOS, Linux, or Android. Skype Insider is also available on iOS, but you need an invitation to join.