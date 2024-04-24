Skype Insider gets camera improvements, better chat sorting and faster GIF picker

Skype Preview 8.118 is now available to all Skype Insiders on supported platforms. The latest build makes it easier to use cameras by remembering your preference and defaulting to the last used camera (front or rear). It also features a modernized chat sorting UI, allowing you to toggle between recent chats, unread messages, or active conversations. In addition, desktop users get performance improvements for the GIF picker, and iOS users can enjoy better message sync.

In-chat Camera Customization That Remembers Embrace the personal touch with Skype's latest Android update - your chat camera now remembers your last used settings, ensuring your best side is always ready for its close-up. Selfie-Ready: Love the front cam? Skype now defaults to your preference in chat, saving you a click.

Stick with Your Pick: Flipped? Set it once and Skype's chat camera keeps it just so for next time.

Snap Back to It: Revisit the chat and your camera's just as you left it, for seamless sharing. Streamlined Chat Sorting Finding your focus in Skype chats is now sleeker and more intuitive with our new bottom sheet design. Filter with Flair: Tap and unveil a modern, user-friendly filter menu right in your chat list.

Customized Chat Visibility: Easily toggle between seeing recent chats, unread messages, or active conversations.

Design that Delivers: Enjoy a fresh look with essential features at your fingertips – designed for the way you communicate on mobile. Skype Desktop's GIF Picker Gets a Speed Boost! Our latest desktop update means finding the perfect GIF is quicker than ever. Speedy Selection: Wave goodbye to waiting; your GIF picker is now turbocharged for instant fun.

Slick Browsing: Glide through categories with a smoother experience, no more loading lags!

Optimized Performance: Enjoy quicker, crisper GIF rendering to express yourself in a flash. iOS Lightning-Fast Message Sync from Notification click! Goodbye lag, hello instant chat! We’ve turbocharged Skype for iOS. Instant Message Sync: Notifications and in-app messages now sync up faster than ever. No more waiting!

Preloaded Chats: Messages are fetched in the background, ready when you are. Tap a notification, and your message is right there!

Smooth Experience: Our behind-the-scenes tweaks ensure a more responsive and satisfying Skype.

Finally, Skype 8.118 fixed the bug with avatars not displaying in the background during video calls.

To download Skype Preview 8.118, head to the official Skype Insider website. The program is publicly available on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android.