Skype Preview gets rich-text pasting and revamped Channels

Microsoft has a new Skype update for you to try. Those enrolled in the Skype Insider program can download version 8.116, which includes revamped Skype Channels and rich-text pasting on Android.

Skype Preview on Android now lets you paste text and retain its formatting, such as bolt, italic, strikethrough, and code. This change will help you preserve formatting and avoid wasting time re-applying it.

Another change in Skype 8.116 is Channels 2.0 (a built-in news feed powered by Microsoft News with over 3,500 news providers). Here are the new features it includes:

Channels Store : Dive into a curated selection of channels and find your next favorite community.

Finally, Skype 8.116 has fixed the bug that was causing a persistent spinner in chats.

You can download the latest Skype Insider update from the official website. The program is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android.