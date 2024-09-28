Microsoft: KB5043145 keeps restarting to blue/green screens, BitLocker recovery

Earlier this week Microsoft released KB5043145 non-security preview update (C-release) for Windows 11 23H2 and 24H2. The hype about this release surrounded the possible landfall of the 2024 feature update as a preview with this one.

However, that evidently did not happen and users should be glad Microsoft chose not to irrespective of whether it actually wanted to release Windows 11 24H2 as the September C-release or not. That is because the company has confirmed that KB5043145 is causing major issues on several systems, ranging from devices that keep rebooting to blue screens or green screens of death (BSOD / GSOD) or booting into BitLocker Recovery via the Windows Automatic Repair Tool.

Microsoft writes:

Microsoft has received some customer reports of devices restarting multiple times or becoming irresponsive with blue or green screens after trying to install the September 2024 non-security preview Windows update (KB5043145). According to the reports, some devices automatically open the Automatic Repair tool after repeated reboot attempts. This tool tries to diagnose and resolve common issues that might prevent your device from booting properly. In some cases, BitLocker recovery can also be triggered. Affected platforms: Client: Windows 11, version 23H2, Windows 11, version 22H2

Server: none Next steps: We are currently investigating this issue. We will provide an update when more information is available.

If you recall, similar issues related to repeated restarts and BitLocker recovery-booting had popped up earlier this year in June and July respectively, and now it looks like this latest issue has combined the two into one causing double trouble for affected users.

Microsoft has urged such users to raise an issue on Feedback Hub. The company is clearly trying to still understand the problem and thus looking to collect more details as it says:

If you have experienced this issue, please use Feedback Hub to file a report and provide more details. This information helps us expedite our investigation. To learn how to use Feedback Hub, see Send feedback to Microsoft with the Feedback Hub app.

You can also visit Feedback Hub and search for "KB5043145" to upvote some of the posts that reflect your issue.