Microsoft starts testing image upscaling and OCR in Windows 11's Photos app on Copilot+ PCs

At the beginning of this month, when Microsoft launched Windows 11 version 24H2, the company also announced several new AI-powered features for Copilot+ PCs. Now, a few weeks later, one of those features is rolling out to Windows Insiders.

In a new blog post, Microsoft announced that Windows Insiders with Copilot+ PCs can now try Super Resolution image upscaling in Windows 11's default Photos app. The updated version can upscale pictures up to eight times the original with the help of AI and Neural Processing Units in the latest Snapdragon-powered Windows PCs. Microsoft states that the processing is happening on-device, so the output is quick and efficient.

Super resolution is perfect for improving low-quality photos, preparing photos for large prints or displays, and tight cropping without giving up image resolution to zero into the content you want to focus on.

It is not all about upscaling images. The latest version of the Photos app also boasts Optical Character Recognition support. Just click the icon on the bottom bar and extract text from your picture. Microsoft says the app supports over 160 languages.

Other changes in the latest update include the following:

In response to user feedback, we are launching single-click support in the Gallery. With this update, you can now open individual images with a single click to make navigation more efficient. If double clicking is your preference, it will still work the same as before.

Enhancements to the Zoom feature now include large images automatically resizing to fit within the Viewer window and improved synchronization between the zoom slider and the zoom selection display.

We implemented bug fixes for the Image creator and Restyle image features on Copilot+ PCs to improve overall quality.

The latest improvements for Windows 11's Photos app are available in version 2024.11100.17007.0 and newer. You can download it from the Microsoft Store if your Copilot+ PC is enrolled in the Windows Insider program (any channel).