Microsoft Store gets improved performance and discoverability

In addition to launching a new Windows 11 preview build in the Dev Channel, Microsoft has announced a few improvements for the Microsoft Store that will soon host third-party Windows 11 widgets. The update introduces performance enhancements, something you cannot have too much, and discoverability improvements.

The Microsoft Store version 22209 comes with the following changes:

While finding games in the Store, we now clearly show when they are “available with Game Pass” as well as the current available price. On the detail page of such a game, we updated the button design and added a new section to let you know what is included in the subscription.

We’ve enhanced the library experience with simplified options and improved performance.

The Microsoft Store will install version 22209 automatically if you run Windows 11 Dev builds. It is also worth noting that today's changes and improvements will eventually make it to Windows 10, which also supports the redesigned Microsoft Store.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently announced the Microsoft Store Ads platform, allowing developers to promote their apps in the search results. Also, the company revealed that Android apps on Windows 11 would soon be available in more than 30 countries.