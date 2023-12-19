Microsoft Store gets improved algorithms for Windows Insiders

Microsoft recently released an update for the Microsoft Store app on Windows 10 and 11 to resolve issues with the Library section not showing some of your apps and games. Now, the company has another Microsoft Store update, this time for Windows Insiders.

As announced by Rudy Huyn (@RudyHuyn on X), Principal Architect at Microsoft, the latest update changes how the discoverability algorithms work. The Microsoft Store app now hides apps and games you have already installed, focusing on something new for your device. Therefore, you will not see WhatsApp on the "Top free apps" page if you are already using it.

Exciting Holiday Update: The #MicrosoftStore now prioritizes discovering new applications and games by deprioritizing those you already installed on your device.



This feature in beta version is currently available to #Windows #Insiders. pic.twitter.com/WR8Kzqr3G1 — Rudy Huyn (@RudyHuyn) December 18, 2023

The latest Microsoft Store app is by no means groundbreaking, but it is a nice addition nonetheless, especially for those regularly venturing into the store to find something new for their Windows computer.

You can update the store app by doing the following:

Launch the Microsoft Store and click the Library button in the lower left corner. Click "Check for Updates." Click "Update" next to the Microsoft Store app (it should start downloading the latest release automatically). The program will restart itself to apply updates.

Alternatively, you can just continue using your computer as is—the Microsoft Store will update itself in the background automatically when it feels like doing so.

There is no information on when the latest preview update for the Microsoft Store will make it to the Stable Channel. Usually, Microsoft ships app updates pretty quickly, so it should not take too long for the company to push the updated store app to the general public.