Microsoft Store gets improved price tags and game editions discoverability

Alongside Windows 11 build 25163 in the Dev channel, Microsoft unveiled a fresh update for the Microsoft Store. Version 22206.1401.2.0 is now available in the Dev channel with a few tweaks and discoverability improvements. The main highlights include an updated price tag design and a new way to find different editions for a specific game.

Here is what is new in the Microsoft Store 22206.1401.2.0:

Browse and search with updated price designs: We made it easier to understand the prices, so you have all the info you need when searching for a new app, game, or movie. New ways to find game editions: We made it easier to find different editions of a game. View standard and deluxe editions so you can choose the game you want to play.

Like with all preview software, Microsoft wants to hear your feedback regarding the latest enhancements in the Microsoft Store. You can share your thoughts by opening the Microsoft Store and pressing Win + F. The software giant can also check our article with the top-10 changes users want for the Microsoft Store.