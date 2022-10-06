Microsoft brings $24.99 Alenia Aermacchi M-346 Master to Flight Simulator

Microsoft has brought the Alenia Aermacchi M-346 Master to Flight Simulator’s in-simulator marketplace. It’s available to buy for $24.99 and gives you a chance to fly this highly detailed model of the actual plane. With the purchase, you’ll receive several texture sets to make the plane look like those used by the Italian Air Force, Polish Air Force, Singapore Air Force, Israeli Air Force, IFTS, and the T-100 program.

Inside the plane, the player will be presented with a realistic heads-up display, Multi-Function Display, and Up-Front Control Panel - all of these details are based on a real-world flight manual. Using data that’s available, Microsoft has made this plane so that its performance also reflects the real-life aircraft.

The M-346 Master is powered by two Honeywell turbofan engines that allow it to reach a top speed of 780 mph. You’ll be able to climb at 22,000 feet per minute and cover a distance of 1,200 miles. Microsoft said that the craft also features a modern digital flight control system that you’d expect to see in famous planes like the F-22 Raptor and Eurofighter Typhoon.

As a bit of background, the M-346 Master first flew in 2004 and was developed by Alenia Aermacchi, with input from Yakovlev earlier in the process. The aircraft is being used today by the air forces of Israel, Italy, Poland, and Singapore. To pick it up, just head to the in-simulator marketplace.